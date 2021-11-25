Around average and sunny Thanksgiving day, warmer and sunny conditions for the day on Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Happy Thanksgiving everyone! The day has started on a cold note with temperatures being in mid to upper 10s with sunny skies and calm winds. Since then, temperatues have risen in the low 30s to low 40s Thursday morning with continued sunshine.

Cold conditions to start the day on Thanksgiving (Andre Brooks)

During Thanksgiving dinner time, temperatues will rise closer to average for this time of year with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny skies and calm winds. No rain is expected today with any gatherings that are going on Thursday.

Average temperatures for the region Thanksgiving Day (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday for any Black Friday shopping, temperatures rebound above average with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and sunny skies and a slight breeze around 5 to 10 mph. The reasoning why the emperatures are going to feel like this is because the area of high pressure pressure that is responsible of bringing in the cold air Wednesday into Thursday morning, the high pressure will be moving eastward and this will allow for temperatures to be on the increase.

Above average conditions return for the day on Friday (Andre Brooks)

High pressure will be moving eastward, allowing for temperatures to increase on Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the days on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will be going up and down with highs in the low to mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s to mid 60s on Sunday due to the same high pressure meandering back and forth through the area. Sunny skies will still be in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

Up and down temperatures throughout the holiday weekend (Andre Brooks)

Temperature swings for he area this holiday weekend (Andre Brooks)

