North Platte Planning Commission ushers Sustainable Beef one step closer

Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The original goal for Sustainable Beef L.L.C. was to break ground by fall. The goal to access $21.5 million in tax increment financing and the city’s retired sewer lagoon is one step closer after North Platte Planning Commission met Tuesday and voted unanimously 9-0 to proceed.
The meeting lasted just under three hours, with testimony heavily weighing in favor of the proposed beef processing plant which would employ nearly 900 people.
The next stop for Sustainable Beef lands with the Community Redevelopment Authority on Monday at 1 p.m., and if CRA approves forward motion, Sustainable Beef will be back in front of North Platte’s City Council on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. It will be a public hearing and a final decision for the project concerning TIF and the sale of the desired property.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, two Lincoln County Commissioners, and Senator Mike Groene all spoke Tuesday in favor of the proposed beef processing plant.
Family members of those living close to the proposed site shared reasons why they hoped the North Platte Planning Commission would vote against the building of a processing plant near homes and between the North and South Platte Rivers.
Following testimony by 20 citizens and leaders, the Commission asked questions of experts, including the city’s own engineer, Brent Burklund, to clarify some of the topics brought up during the testimonies, including lighting regulations and how a proposed plant would affect the surrounding area. Burklund explains that lighting regulations are already on the books.
Commission panel member David Fudge asked several other questions of CEO of Sustainable Beef David Briggs. Fudge questioned Briggs on traffic patterns, “Do we know what the shifts look like?” asked Fudge.
Briggs also confirmed that at this time there is only one entrance onto the proposed Sustainable Beef property on the original design, but they are “contemplating” a secondary drive.
The floor of the plant is proposed to be five-feet feet higher than Newberry. Most of the existing lagoon berm will stay in place. Then it will be built up even more from the existing grade for the parking lot and facility.
“Do you believe the majority of the workforce is within a 50-mile radius?” asked panel member Tristen Winder.
North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer were invited to speak on their plans for controlling any type of crime that might accompany growth to North Platte post-COVID.
“Could you gentlemen talk about some of the homework that’s already been done and being ahead of the ballgame on this?” asked Winder.