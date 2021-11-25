Advertisement

North Platte Planning Commission ushers Sustainable Beef one step closer

Vote is unanimous, next step is Community Redevelopment Authority on Monday
North Platte Planning Commission 9 member panel votes 9-0 to advance Sustainable Beef L.L.C.
North Platte Planning Commission 9 member panel votes 9-0 to advance Sustainable Beef L.L.C.(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The original goal for Sustainable Beef L.L.C. was to break ground by fall. The goal to access $21.5 million in tax increment financing and the city’s retired sewer lagoon is one step closer after North Platte Planning Commission met Tuesday and voted unanimously 9-0 to proceed.

The meeting lasted just under three hours, with testimony heavily weighing in favor of the proposed beef processing plant which would employ nearly 900 people.

The next stop for Sustainable Beef lands with the Community Redevelopment Authority on Monday at 1 p.m., and if CRA approves forward motion, Sustainable Beef will be back in front of North Platte’s City Council on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. It will be a public hearing and a final decision for the project concerning TIF and the sale of the desired property.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, two Lincoln County Commissioners, and Senator Mike Groene all spoke Tuesday in favor of the proposed beef processing plant.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman sharing support for Sustainable Beef...
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman sharing support for Sustainable Beef L.L.C being built in North Platte.(Melanie Standiford)

Family members of those living close to the proposed site shared reasons why they hoped the North Platte Planning Commission would vote against the building of a processing plant near homes and between the North and South Platte Rivers.

Following testimony by 20 citizens and leaders, the Commission asked questions of experts, including the city’s own engineer, Brent Burklund, to clarify some of the topics brought up during the testimonies, including lighting regulations and how a proposed plant would affect the surrounding area. Burklund explains that lighting regulations are already on the books.

Commission panel member David Fudge asked several other questions of CEO of Sustainable Beef David Briggs. Fudge questioned Briggs on traffic patterns, “Do we know what the shifts look like?” asked Fudge.

North Platte Planning Commission member David Fudge asks questions of City Engineer Brent...
North Platte Planning Commission member David Fudge asks questions of City Engineer Brent Burklund and CEO of Sustainable Beef L.L.C. David Briggs.(Melanie Standiford)

Briggs also confirmed that at this time there is only one entrance onto the proposed Sustainable Beef property on the original design, but they are “contemplating” a secondary drive.

The floor of the plant is proposed to be five-feet feet higher than Newberry. Most of the existing lagoon berm will stay in place. Then it will be built up even more from the existing grade for the parking lot and facility.

“Do you believe the majority of the workforce is within a 50-mile radius?” asked panel member Tristen Winder.

North Platte Planning Commission member Tristen Winder asks questions of local law enforcement.
North Platte Planning Commission member Tristen Winder asks questions of local law enforcement.(Melanie Standiford)
CEO of Sustainable Beef L.L.C. David Briggs answers questions posed by North Platte Planning...
CEO of Sustainable Beef L.L.C. David Briggs answers questions posed by North Platte Planning Commission members at a meeting Tuesday.(Melanie Standiford)

North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer were invited to speak on their plans for controlling any type of crime that might accompany growth to North Platte post-COVID.

“Could you gentlemen talk about some of the homework that’s already been done and being ahead of the ballgame on this?” asked Winder.

Chief Steve Reeves of the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome...
Chief Steve Reeves of the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer answer questions about potential crime increase if beef processing plant is built.(Melanie Standiford)
North Platte City Hall overflowing for Tuesday meeting to make latest decision for Sustainable...
North Platte City Hall overflowing for Tuesday meeting to make latest decision for Sustainable Beef L.L.C. and North Platte.(Melanie Standiford)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for COVID-19 patients.
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Kenesaw State Championship
Class D-2 State Championship Game
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
2021 Winter Sports Media Day: Maxwell Boys Basketball
2021 Winter Sports Media Day

Latest News

Should rally to close to 50 degrees....
Talking turkey about the holiday forecast...
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office donates Thanksgiving food baskets for the third year.
LCSO Thanksgiving basket distribution
The North Pole opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Cody Park.
The North Pole opens Saturday
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for COVID-19 patients.
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy