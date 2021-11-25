Talking turkey about the holiday forecast...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- It will be a whole lot colder outside while your stuffing your bird then it will be when your stuffing your face. Thanksgiving day will start cold turkey with morning lows in the teens across the board.

Clearing skies and less wind will let temperatures to sink into the teens. (KNOP)

Winds will become southwest as a warm front tracks from west to east, but the beneficiaries from the warmer air behind the front will mainly be from the Panahandle to the southwest where afternoon highs climb into the 50s, with the rest of the region topping out in the upper 40s as the affects of the front won’t be realized before the sun goes down.

Southwest areas and Panhandle will benefit most from a push of warmer air. (KNOP)

Temperatures Friday morning will not be as cold as Thursday morning which will provide the foundation for much warmer conditions on the rest of the day as highs climb into the 60s with mostly sunny skies...

Saturday will see more clouds mixing with the sunshine as a weak trough of low pressure moves through. Temperatures will will dip into the 50s as winds gust into the 35 mph range. For the rest of the weekend into Monday of next week we return to the comforts of 60+ degree weather, while staying in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday into next Wednesday. No rain is in sight.

Not bad for late November.. (KNOP)

