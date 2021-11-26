2021 Winter Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last year the Gothenburg Girl’s Basketball Team finished off their season in the District Final game and only lost by eight points. The team also lost three Seniors last season. Head Coach of the Swedes Kassie Schuett says despite losing their Senior leadership she still has high expectations for this year’s team.

“We have about four to five returning starters and about seven returning letter winners. So, we’ve got the numbers and we’ve go the experience so I think that our expectations are certainly higher,” says Schuett.

Despite not having any Seniors on this year’s squad Schuett still feels good about the teams depth. With a good group of Juniors who are really to step up and assume leadership roles the team is ready to try and make a run at something special this season.

“I would say we’ve got some depth on our team. It’s kind of tricky at times but overall we’re gonna play about eight of nine girls so I think that’s a pretty good depth amount. And we don’t have any Seniors as I’ve previously mentioned so we’ve got a lot of Sophomores playing and a lot of Juniors and we’ll have a couple Freshman that kinda dip in here and hope for success there,” explains Schuett.

