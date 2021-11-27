Advertisement

1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall

Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as...
Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.

KOMO reports that officers working in the mall saw a small group that got into a dispute and escalated with gunfire.

The suspects fled the mall. As of Saturday morning, there have been no reported arrests.

Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, was reported just after 7 p.m. on Friday near the mall’s food court.

Tacoma police say the person shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear what condition the injured person was in as of Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Tate Janas River Battle Bowl
North Platte Senior has one more football game to play
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Iowa defeats Nebraska, 28-21
North Platte Planning Commission 9 member panel votes 9-0 to advance Sustainable Beef L.L.C.
North Platte Planning Commission ushers Sustainable Beef one step closer
Hershey Schools: Operation Christmas Child
Hershey Schools says giving is better than receiving

Latest News

shop small
Small Business Saturday sees great reception in North Platte
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting
Warmer than avergae tmperatures will continue on the day Sunday
A cold and clear Saturday Night, above average and mild Sunday and Monday ahead
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years