A cold and clear Saturday Night, above average and mild Sunday and Monday ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -During the day on Saturday, temperatures were slightly above average with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The conditions were sunny to mostly sunny and windy. Winds were 10 to 25 mph with gusts upwards to 30 to 40 mph in the eastern portions of the region.

Warmer than average conditions in the area Saturday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions were present Saturday afternoon with some clouds in the northwest portions of the area (Andre Brooks)

Saturday night, the temperatures will be making a sharp drop with temperatures in the low to mid 20s with clear to mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will continue to drop as the evening progresses.

Cold temperatures to impact the area Saturday Night (Andre Brooks)

Going into the day on Sunday, temperatures will continue to be on the rise with temperatures being way above average with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the area with winds of 5 to 15 mph. This is due to an area of high pressure moving into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Warmer than avergae tmperatures will continue on the day Sunday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, temperatures will continue to rise near record levels with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will continue due to the area of high pressure continuing going through the area. Little to no precipitation is expected due to lack of moisture in the area.

High pressure building in Saturday into Monday (Andre Brooks)

Near record high conditions will be moving through the area Monday afternoon into (Andre Brooks)

A weak cold front will be pushing through the area Monday night into Tuesday and will cause temperatures to briefly go down Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Little to no precipitation is expected due to the speed of the cold front. Another area of high pressure will be moving into the area Wednesday into Thursday, causing temperatures to be on the rise in the upper 60s to low 70s. To end the week, temperatures will drop again due to another cold front coming into the area with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

