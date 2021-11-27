Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
North Platte Planning Commission 9 member panel votes 9-0 to advance Sustainable Beef L.L.C.
North Platte Planning Commission ushers Sustainable Beef one step closer
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for COVID-19 patients.
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy

Latest News

SmashMat Part 2
SmashMat: Part 2
Seasonally cooler Saturday. Slightly warmer Sunday...
The weekend starts cooler, but warmer temps to follow...
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?