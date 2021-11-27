North Platte Senior has one more football game to play

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday November 27, North Platte Senior Tate Janas will suit up once again in a football uniform to compete in the River Battle Bowl. This is an all-star style game where players from Nebraska and Iowa are hand selected and will play for their respective states. 50 players will be selected for each team. The game will take place at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tate was the only player selected from North Platte High School and is excited to represent his school, community and family in this game.

“It means a lot to me to represent Nebraska and also my community and my family that’s the biggest thing that I want to do this weekend,” says Janas.

Not only competing against the best from Iowa on the other side of the ball, but also competing for playing time with the best of the best from Nebraska. Tate eager to see where his skills stack up against the field.

“I think it’s gonna be a good test for me to see how I match up against some of these guys. There’s gonna be a lot of great athletes there, but I think I’m gonna be able to do some good things there,” explains Janas.

Not only is he excited for the opportunity to play in this game against other great athletes and represent his school, it also means one more chance to wear the Bulldog helmet.

“I never thought that I’d be able to pull that Bulldog helmet on over my head again. It’s gonna be a really fun experience and it’s something that I’m gonna remember forever,” Janas says.

