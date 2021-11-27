Advertisement

North Platte Senior has one more football game to play

River Battle Bowl
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday November 27, North Platte Senior Tate Janas will suit up once again in a football uniform to compete in the River Battle Bowl. This is an all-star style game where players from Nebraska and Iowa are hand selected and will play for their respective states. 50 players will be selected for each team. The game will take place at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tate was the only player selected from North Platte High School and is excited to represent his school, community and family in this game.

“It means a lot to me to represent Nebraska and also my community and my family that’s the biggest thing that I want to do this weekend,” says Janas.

Not only competing against the best from Iowa on the other side of the ball, but also competing for playing time with the best of the best from Nebraska. Tate eager to see where his skills stack up against the field.

“I think it’s gonna be a good test for me to see how I match up against some of these guys. There’s gonna be a lot of great athletes there, but I think I’m gonna be able to do some good things there,” explains Janas.

Not only is he excited for the opportunity to play in this game against other great athletes and represent his school, it also means one more chance to wear the Bulldog helmet.

“I never thought that I’d be able to pull that Bulldog helmet on over my head again. It’s gonna be a really fun experience and it’s something that I’m gonna remember forever,” Janas says.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
North Platte Planning Commission 9 member panel votes 9-0 to advance Sustainable Beef L.L.C.
North Platte Planning Commission ushers Sustainable Beef one step closer
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for COVID-19 patients.
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Tate Janas River Battle Bowl
River Battle Bowl: Tate Janas
Huskers Come Up Short at Wisconsin, 3-1
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Iowa defeats Nebraska, 28-21
2021 Winter Sports Media Day: Gothenburg Girl's Basketball
2021 Winter Sports Media Day