Advertisement

Small Business Saturday sees great reception in North Platte

shop small
shop small(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After Black Friday saw people from all over get a lot of big ticket items, Small Business Saturday comes to North Platte in the form of the Shop Small N.P. Passport event, but on by the North Platte Chamber of Commerce and Development.

Residents take a passport and visit a handful of local businesses, who will stamp the passport to show that they helped support the local economy. Anyone who turns in a passport with eight stamps will be entered for a drawing to win gift cards for participating businesses.

Small Business Saturday is a massive deal for owners of local businesses as they see a spike in sales and people coming into their establishments.

“Today is a really huge for our Christmas season. It helps that we have a big sale going on. We’ve had lines almost to the door most of the morning. Our sales will increase tremendously today. Hopefully people will see some good stuff that they had noticed down here when they shop small on Shop Small Saturday and will come back for more gifts or more decor items throughout December.”

Sarah Talbott, Owner, The Flower Market

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Tate Janas River Battle Bowl
North Platte Senior has one more football game to play
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Iowa defeats Nebraska, 28-21
North Platte Planning Commission 9 member panel votes 9-0 to advance Sustainable Beef L.L.C.
North Platte Planning Commission ushers Sustainable Beef one step closer
Hershey Schools: Operation Christmas Child
Hershey Schools says giving is better than receiving

Latest News

Warmer than avergae tmperatures will continue on the day Sunday
A cold and clear Saturday Night, above average and mild Sunday and Monday ahead
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
SmashMat Part 2
SmashMat: Part 2
Seasonally cooler Saturday. Slightly warmer Sunday...
The weekend starts cooler, but warmer temps to follow...