Small Business Saturday sees great reception in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After Black Friday saw people from all over get a lot of big ticket items, Small Business Saturday comes to North Platte in the form of the Shop Small N.P. Passport event, but on by the North Platte Chamber of Commerce and Development.

Residents take a passport and visit a handful of local businesses, who will stamp the passport to show that they helped support the local economy. Anyone who turns in a passport with eight stamps will be entered for a drawing to win gift cards for participating businesses.

Small Business Saturday is a massive deal for owners of local businesses as they see a spike in sales and people coming into their establishments.

“Today is a really huge for our Christmas season. It helps that we have a big sale going on. We’ve had lines almost to the door most of the morning. Our sales will increase tremendously today. Hopefully people will see some good stuff that they had noticed down here when they shop small on Shop Small Saturday and will come back for more gifts or more decor items throughout December.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.