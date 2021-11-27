The weekend starts cooler, but warmer temps to follow...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- This time of year, it’s tough to duplicate the 60 and 70 degree weather that we saw on Friday. A cold front sweeping through the region will ensure a cooler day, Saturday but afternoon highs will still be above the 45 degree averagers for this time of year.

Still slightly below the averages.. (KNOP)

Afternoon highs will level off into the low to mid 50s with mid to upper 50s south of the Interstate. It will be a breezy afternoon as northwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph.

Turning breezy in the afternoon. (KNOP)

Warmer temperatures will be quick to follow as Sunday’s highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be less wind and more sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. Mild weather will continue Monday as highs climb into the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s through next Thursday before a pattern chance brings cooler, more active weather.

Even as we crossover into December, there is still room for some mild weather. (KNOP)

