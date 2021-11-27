Advertisement

The weekend starts cooler, but warmer temps to follow...

By John Walsh
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- This time of year, it’s tough to duplicate the 60 and 70 degree weather that we saw on Friday. A cold front sweeping through the region will ensure a cooler day, Saturday but afternoon highs will still be above the 45 degree averagers for this time of year.

Still slightly below the averages..
Still slightly below the averages..(KNOP)

Afternoon highs will level off into the low to mid 50s with mid to upper 50s south of the Interstate. It will be a breezy afternoon as northwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph.

Turning breezy in the afternoon.
Turning breezy in the afternoon.(KNOP)

Warmer temperatures will be quick to follow as Sunday’s highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be less wind and more sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. Mild weather will continue Monday as highs climb into the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s through next Thursday before a pattern chance brings cooler, more active weather.

Even as we crossover into December, there is still room for some mild weather.
Even as we crossover into December, there is still room for some mild weather.(KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
North Platte Planning Commission 9 member panel votes 9-0 to advance Sustainable Beef L.L.C.
North Platte Planning Commission ushers Sustainable Beef one step closer
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for COVID-19 patients.
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy

Latest News

Cooler and breezy into Saturday.
John's Friday Evening Forecast
KNOP Morning Weather 11/26
Around average and sunny Thanksgiving day, warmer and sunny conditions for the day on Friday
Should rally to close to 50 degrees....
Talking turkey about the holiday forecast...
Sunshine and seasonal weather into the Thanksgiving holiday.
John's Wednesday Evening Forecast