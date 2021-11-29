Advertisement

FBI warnings for Cyber Monday

Press Release
Cyber Security experts let people know how to safe this Cyber Monday
Cyber Security experts let people know how to safe this Cyber Monday(KTIV)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With seasonal shopping in full swing and online shoppers preparing for Cyber Monday, FBI Omaha reminds consumers that criminals are also gearing up for a busy holiday season.

Shoppers should be more vigilant than ever for scams designed to steal their money and personal information. While criminals are often aggressive and creative in their efforts, there are red flags and common schemes holiday shoppers can guard against with some simple strategies:

• Secure your banking and credit accounts with strong and different passwords and secure all other accounts that contain anything of value. • Steer clear of untrustworthy sites that end in .club or .top and offer items at unrealistic discounts or with special coupons.

• Look for https in the URL before entering your credit card information.

• Always get a tracking number for items purchased.

• Don’t open any unsolicited emails or click on any links if you do open the email.

• Avoid filling out forms in unsolicited emails that ask for personal information.

• Say no to robocalls, hang up on automated messages. Consumers who believe they are a victim of a scam should call their bank, report the crime to law enforcement, and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

More strategies for safe online shopping can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/scamsand-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/holiday-scams.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Janas River Battle Bowl
North Platte Senior has one more football game to play
shop small
Small Business Saturday sees great reception in North Platte
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

Latest News

Lee newspaper chain tries to ward off a hostile takeover
shop small
Small Business Saturday sees great reception in North Platte
Warmer than avergae tmperatures will continue on the day Sunday
A cold and clear Saturday Night, above average and mild Sunday and Monday ahead
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later