Financial assistance for local food banks

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners unanimously decided to enter an interim agreement with the West Central Development District for their assistance in administering State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The organization will prioritize entities needing immediate funding assistance.

“It is our responsibility to make sure those funds are spent appropriately and wisely,” said Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner District 4. “There are a lot of entities going into the holiday season like food pantries that are going into the holiday season with empty shelves. There is a population throughout the county that are relying on those services.”

Lincoln County is expected to receive $6.8 million from the federal government. A portion of that money will be going to local food banks for holiday assistance.

“We want everyone to have a full stomach on Christmas and the warmth and comfort that provides,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Bruns. “The goal is that we make sure we don’t make expenditures that increase the scope, size, or interference of government into the lives of Lincoln County residents, but while at the same time, we can impact our communities in a strong and meaningful way.”

This funding is being put in place to support food banks until the end of the holidays. The application deadline for food banks is Dec. 16.

