Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher’s death

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) - Two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher have pleaded not guilty.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are accused of killing Nohema Graber in Fairfield earlier this month.

In the arraignment documents filed Monday, Miller and Goodale also waived their right to a speedy trial, which means prosecutors are not required to try them within 90 days of formal charges being filed Nov. 12.

The 16-year-olds are awaiting a judge’s decision on whether their $1 million bond will be reduced to give them a chance for release before trial.

