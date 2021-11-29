Advertisement

Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens scored 29 points in the Huskers' win over Sam Houston.
Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens scored 29 points in the Huskers' win over Sam Houston.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

McGowens averaged 20.0 points on 50 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in helping the Huskers to a perfect 2-0 record last week, helping Nebraska enter this week’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge riding a four-game win streak. The 6-foot-7 guard from Pendleton, S.C., had 18 point six rebounds and four assists in NU’s win over Tennessee Tech and followed up that performance with 22 points, eight boards and four assists in the 83-70 win over South Dakota on Saturday.

McGowens leads all Big Ten freshman in scoring (17.7 ppg) and ranks is second in rebounding (6.9 rpg), as he paces the Huskers in both categories. McGowens is the first Husker men’s basketball player to earn multiple weekly freshman honors since Shavon Shields in 2012-13.

Nebraska returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 1, as the Huskers travel to NC State. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m. on ESPNU and the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Cyber Security experts let people know how to safe this Cyber Monday
FBI warnings for Cyber Monday
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
shop small
Small Business Saturday sees great reception in North Platte

Latest News

Alexis Markowski signs her National Letter of Intent to Nebraska.
Markowski Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball earns 10 seed for NCAA Tournament, taking on Campbell University in the first round
Tate Janas River Battle Bowl
North Platte Senior has one more football game to play
Tate Janas River Battle Bowl
River Battle Bowl: Tate Janas