Advertisement

Rodriguez Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week
Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lexi Rodriguez earned the final Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the 2021 season, the conference office announced Monday.

Rodriguez’s Freshman of the Week distinction is the fourth of her career and the most of any Husker freshman in a single season. She has collected six total weekly awards from the conference this season, having been tabbed Defensive Player of the Week twice and Freshman of the Week four times.

The Sterling, Ill., native averaged a team-leading 5.13 digs per set with 1.13 assists per set last week as No. 11 Nebraska split on the road. Friday at No. 5 Wisconsin, Rodriguez finished with a team-best 13 digs and five assists. She followed by tying her career high of 28 digs and added four assists in a win at No. 6 Purdue on Saturday.

NU concluded the regular season as Big Ten runner-up. In Rodriguez’s inaugural campaign, she ranked third among Big Ten players with 4.71 digs per set in conference play.

Nebraska has counted 12 Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Cyber Security experts let people know how to safe this Cyber Monday
FBI warnings for Cyber Monday
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
shop small
Small Business Saturday sees great reception in North Platte

Latest News

The Salvation Army food pantry is in place to help those in need.
Financial assistance for local food banks
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-28-2021
Very warm air sticks around as we continue to be dry with lots of sun through the week
Buddy Check
Buddy Check
The Nebraska Department of Transportation, together with the Nebraska State Patrol and the...
Newest update to Nebraska 511 promises new tools for winter weather season