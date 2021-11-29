Advertisement

Very warm air sticks around as we continue to be dry with lots of sun through the week

By Justin Fanfarilli
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We start off the next workweek like we finished the last one: Warm and dry. We have had many days in the 50s and 60s for highs as we finished up November-- that put us well above our typical highs in the mid-40s. The warmer than average temperatures will continue for at least the next 7 days. We will also stay dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies through the week. Monday will be warm and sunny with highs mainly in the upper 60s.

KNOP Monday Highs 11-28-2021
KNOP Monday Highs 11-28-2021

We will have a brief cooldown for Tuesday as we fall into the 50s. Up-and-down temperatures continue, but we will not have any moisture with the wind shifts. By Wednesday and Thursday we are back to very warm air with highs in he 60s to near 70 with mostly sunny skies.

KNOP Weather Outlook 11-28-2021
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-28-2021

We continue to stay dry to finish out the workweek and go through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday through Sunday, and it will be slightly cooler with highs falling to near 50. Still there is no significant rain/snow on the horizon.

KNOP Froecast Map 11-28-2021
KNOP Froecast Map 11-28-2021

