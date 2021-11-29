A warm and sunny Monday with a colder and mostly sunny Tuesday ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -During the morning on Monday, temperatures were in the low 30s to upper 40s across the region with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Conditions around the area were clear to mostly clear skies.

Cold to cool conditions across the area Monday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies. Near record high temperatures are possible Monday. This is due to a strong area of high pressure moving towards the east and allowing for warmer temperatures to come into the area. Little to no preciptation is expected Monday.

Near record high temperatures for the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the night on Monday, temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s to mid 30s with clear to partly cloudy skies. The reasoning why the clouds are on the increase is the approach of the next cold front that will be sliding through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Cold temperatures returning to the area Monday night (Andre Brooks)

Cold front in the northwets to bring in briefly cooler air for he day on Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will be closer to average, but still above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s with sunny to mostly sunny skies with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Little to no preciptation is excepted from the cold front that will be sliding through due to speed of the sysem, which will be fast.

Cooler conditions to return to the area briefly on Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the days Wednesday through Friday, temperatures iwll rebound to close to or exceeding record levels with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies and breezy conditions. This is due to another strong area of high pressure moving towards the east quickly and then stalling east of the area. The next cold front will be moving through the area the early part of the weekend, bringing temperatures closer to average.

