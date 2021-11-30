Advertisement

2021 Winter Sports Media Day

North Platte Boy’s Wrestling
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Boy’s Wrestling Team is set to kick off their 2021 season Friday December 3 on the bricks in the Canteen District against the defending Class B State Champion Gering High School. Head Coach of the Dawgs Dale Hall is excited to get the season underway in such an exciting fashion.

“Anytime we’re able to wrestle against the defending State Champs in Class B it’s a good thing. I think that competition always makes both teams kinda rise up. So it’ll be a great duel and a a great atmosphere for wrestling,” says Hall.

Hall has big plans for his team this season but it all starts with the fundamentals, working hard at practice and working hard in the classroom.

“I expect kids to make it to practice on time. I expect them to work hard while we’re in practice and school work, getting to class on time doing those things. And ya know if you’re doing all those little things right down the road good things happen,” explains Hall.

Hall says the team is about 45 wrestlers deep this year and that they will more than likely be two deep in most of the weight classes.

Friday’s match will begin at five downtown on the bricks in the Canteen District.

