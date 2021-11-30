2021 Winter Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Girl’s Basketball Team is preparing to take the court for another season. Head Coach of the Indians Chris Mestl says that his expectations for his team going into the season is that they continue to show up night after night, regardless of who’s on the schedule.

“We have a very athletic team I believe, we’ve got some long arms, we’ve got different types of players. Just to try to mesh together and figure out, but every night on our schedule we’ve got to be able to play. Whether we’re playing a conference school, cause our conference is loaded, or whether we’re going out west and playing the Scottsbluffs and the Gerings, the Sidneys of the world we’ve gotta be ready to play,” says Mestl.

An area where Mestl believes the team can see some improvement as they head into the season is on the defensive side of the ball. A big thing that will surround the team this season is consistency, that is something that Mestl says he will be keying on all season long.

“We’re gonna see a variety of teams on our schedule from a team that might slow it down to a team that’ll shoot 40 three’s on the night. And we’ve got to be ready to come out and play consistent defense against different types of teams and that might mean one night man to man and that might mean a different night zone. So, we’ve got to understand those differences and be ready to handle that,” explains Mestl.

The Indians will kick off their season Friday December 3 on the road at Lexington.

