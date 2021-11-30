Advertisement

A cool and mostly sunny conditions for the day on Tuesday with a warmer and sunny Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -During the morning on Tuesday, temperatures were in the low 30s to upper 40s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. The clouds are caused by the cold front that has passed through the area. The winds across the region averaged around 5 to 15 mph, with the wind direction out of the north and west.

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to be out of the north and west about 5 to 15 mph. Later on the day Tuesday, all clouds should clear out of the area leading to calm end of the day.

Overnight Tuesday, the area will have clear to mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Areas that see more clearing will see lower temperatures than forecasted. The winds will continue to drop overnight with speeds near calm conditions.

During the day on Wednesday, temperatures will rebound significiantly again with highs being near to record levels for this time of year. The high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The conditions will remain sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Areas with less clouds will see higher temperatures than forecasted. The reason why that the area will see these warmer than average temperatures is because of area of high pressure slowly movign eastward, bringing in a southerly flow, thus increasing the temperatures areawide.

The high pressure will continue to slowly move eastward and allow for temperatures to continue to increase Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s, allowing them to exceed record levels. The next cold front will be moving into the area during the late part of the week to the early part of the weekend. Highs iwll be closer to average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny skies to continue.

