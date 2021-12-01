2021 Winter Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Swim Team is ready to kick off the 2021 season. Head Coach Brian Jahnke says he is hoping to build off the momentum from last year’s stellar season for both the boys and the girls team. With each squad sending relays to the State Meet, the team now knows just what it will take to get back there this year.

“We’re returning quite a few of those kids back, but also bringing in some youth with experience swimming and trying to mesh those teams together and find that success again and try and get back down to the state tournaments,” says Jahnke.

Jahnke says that it’s not always necessarily about who can swim each event the fastest. Sometimes, it’s like a chess match carefully and strategically placing each swimmer where it will most benefit the team.

“You know just finding those pieces to put in the right places. You know swimming’s such a unique sport because with different strokes and finding the perfect fit, sometimes somebody who’s the fastest in one stroke might not swim it because we need them to swim in another stroke to get us a chance to be there. So, it takes some sacrifice on the athletes part and dedication and a lot of trust to trust each other to know that it can happen and we can get there,” explains Jahnke.

Something interesting to note about the North Platte Swim Team this season is that they will co-op with Ogallala. Coach Jahnke is excited for the new additions to the team and what the swimmers from Ogallala will bring to the program.

“They’re gonna fill roles just like any North Platte kid would you know regarding times and where they stand so they’re gonna earn it just like our North Platte kids do and so far it’s been amazing the parents are great and the athletes are super good its gonna be fun,” Jahnke says.

