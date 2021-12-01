Advertisement

2021 Winter Sports Media Day

Gothenburg Boy’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Boy’s Basketball Team is set to open up their 2021 season soon and Head Coach Scott Carlin has a lot of confidence with his team headed into the season. Carlin says this season he hopes to see the Swedes become a team that other teams see as a “test” on their schedule.

“I think we can be a team that by the end of the year is really tough out defensively, rebounds the ball and has a lot of guys that can put the ball in the hoop,” says Carlin.

Carlin hopes to see his team start off the year strong, as they have a lot of veteran leadership this year unlike in year’s past. He says his Seniors have done a good job at leading the team and getting everyone to buy into the “we not me” culture.

“letting that experience carry us early and allowing our defense to dictate and trigger some of our offense will be a big key for us I think,” explains Carlin.

Gothenburg is set to open their season Thursday at home against Lexington.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Jury awards $26M in malpractice lawsuit, a Nebraska record
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

2021 Winter Sports Media Day North Platte Swimming
2021 Winter Sports Media Day
2021 Winter Sports Media Day North Platte Swimming
2021 Winter Sports Media Day North Platte Swimming
2021 Winter Sports Media Day Gothenburg Boys Basketball
2021 Winter Sports Media Day Gothenburg Boys Basketball
Austin Allen
Austin Allen named Big Ten Tight End of the Year