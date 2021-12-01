2021 Winter Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Boy’s Basketball Team is set to open up their 2021 season soon and Head Coach Scott Carlin has a lot of confidence with his team headed into the season. Carlin says this season he hopes to see the Swedes become a team that other teams see as a “test” on their schedule.

“I think we can be a team that by the end of the year is really tough out defensively, rebounds the ball and has a lot of guys that can put the ball in the hoop,” says Carlin.

Carlin hopes to see his team start off the year strong, as they have a lot of veteran leadership this year unlike in year’s past. He says his Seniors have done a good job at leading the team and getting everyone to buy into the “we not me” culture.

“letting that experience carry us early and allowing our defense to dictate and trigger some of our offense will be a big key for us I think,” explains Carlin.

Gothenburg is set to open their season Thursday at home against Lexington.

