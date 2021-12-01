Advertisement

Cody Elementary students design ornament for National Christmas Tree

A piece of art from Cody Elementary students will help adorn the nation's capitol this holiday...
A piece of art from Cody Elementary students will help adorn the nation's capitol this holiday season.(Tina Smith)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Christmas ornaments decorated by students at Cody Elementary will adorn the nation’s capitol this holiday season.

The school was the only school in Nebraska to be chosen. The school joins 57 other schools across the country in creating the one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2021 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. These unique ornaments will adorn 58 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree.

Second-grade teachers Stevie Reed and Amanda Condon were notified in the fall of the opportunity. Together they came up with their own design featuring an ear of corn and the state’s slogan, “Nebraska the Good Life.”

Reed said she hopes this sends the message to her students that they can accomplish anything they set their minds too.

The public can view the trees and their ornaments from Dec. 4 to Jan. 1. The National Christmas Tree will be lit on Thursday. It will be broadcast on Sunday on CBS at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
LIVE: Authorities say student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Each child tax credit payment is up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one...
Monday is the last day to update child tax credit information with the IRS

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation kicks off year end giving campaign.
North Platte Year-End Giving kicks off
Our area non profits get help from Buffalo Bill Kiwanis
News 2 at Ten - VOD -Kiwanis
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-30-2021
Lots of sun as we stay dry; Temps warm again Wednesday and Thursday