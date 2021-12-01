Cody Elementary students design ornament for National Christmas Tree

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Christmas ornaments decorated by students at Cody Elementary will adorn the nation’s capitol this holiday season.

The school was the only school in Nebraska to be chosen. The school joins 57 other schools across the country in creating the one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2021 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. These unique ornaments will adorn 58 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree.

Second-grade teachers Stevie Reed and Amanda Condon were notified in the fall of the opportunity. Together they came up with their own design featuring an ear of corn and the state’s slogan, “Nebraska the Good Life.”

Reed said she hopes this sends the message to her students that they can accomplish anything they set their minds too.

The public can view the trees and their ornaments from Dec. 4 to Jan. 1. The National Christmas Tree will be lit on Thursday. It will be broadcast on Sunday on CBS at 7:30 p.m.

