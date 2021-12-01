Advertisement

Grand Island woman gets prison for assaulting pregnant teen

By Alissa Harrington
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman will spend the next year-and-a-half in prison in connection with an assault on a pregnant teenager.

Maria Carranza-Contreras, 29, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a conviction for Third Degree Assault on a Pregnant Woman. A related child abuse charge was dropped. After the prison term is served, Carranza-Contreras will be on probation for 18 months.

Grand Island Police said the assault happened in March in the 500 block of South Cherry Street.

Police said following an alleged “fit of rage, and in an attempt to punish the teen and end the life of the unborn child,” Maria Carranza-Contreras, 29, assaulted the 17-year-old girl for whom she was the legal guardian.

Police said Carranza-Contreras allegedly pulled the teen’s hair, rammed her head into a wall, causing her to be unconscious for a brief time, and kicked her in the head and torso multiple times.

