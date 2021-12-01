NP Pickleball Association launches capital campaign for new courts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Pickleball Association launched their capital campaign Wednesday.

The goal is to raise $385,000 to build two tennis courts and nine pickleball courts at Cody Park. Donations can be made through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation midnebraskafoundation.org.

North Platte Pickleball has grown from 12 players to 120 active members in 2021. The association plans to expand and offer Junior and Multi-Generational divisions to their annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Tournament.

The association is also partnering with Mid-Plains Community College to offer beginners classes in January and February. The classes will be held Tuesdays at the North Platte Rec Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Jeff Smeltzer at 308-535-3687 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.