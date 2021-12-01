North Platte Year-End Giving kicks off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday is the National Day of Giving. The unofficial holiday takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It also marks the first day of North Platte’s Year End Giving campaign.

The campaign runs through Dec. 31. People will have the opportunity to donate to 70 local charities of their choice through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

“The essence of year-end giving is convenience and people like to give at the end of the year,” said Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Seacrest. “They get tax deductions up to at least $300 or $600 for a married couple.”

To make a donation go to www.midnebraskafoundation.org.

