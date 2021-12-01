Omaha NAACP responds to Ricketts, UNL curriculum controversy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response to the controversy between Gov. Pete Ricketts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green statements on curriculum strategy.

“I was misled by Ronnie Green. I have lost all faith in Ronnie Green — I don’t believe anything he says anymore,” Ricketts said in a Nov. 22 news conference.

The conflict stems from a phone call Ricketts received last week with Green about a program to try to figure out how to increase “more participation from minorities,” which the governor said was a good thing.

While Green’s plan doesn’t mention Critical Race Theory explicitly — a direction the governor strongly opposes — it does talk about offering “anti-racist and inclusive teaching” as a means of “bridging anti-racism” to the NU 2025 strategic plan.

It’s a plan Nebraska’s NAACP leaders said Wednesday that they fully support.

“We applaud the decision at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln on their action steps for anti-racism and racial equity,” Williams said at a news conference Wednesday morning. “This plan is a major commitment to action and is centered around, as Chancellor Ronnie Green puts it, ‘concrete steps built within five themes’ as follows: advancing diversity and inclusion across the institution; positioning excellence and learning through diversity; promoting community, sense of belonging, and mattering; building and sustaining anti-racist infrastructure and accountability; and acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on communities who are under-resourced or racially minoritized.”

“We think these themes are on target and call on the university to move full steam ahead on their implementation,” he said.

Ricketts issued another statement on the subject Tuesday, reaffirming the statements he made last week:

“Chancellor Ronnie Green believes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) is racist. Under his leadership, UNL recently released a plan to address ‘institutional racism’ as part of its ‘Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity.’ From racially motivated hiring practices to divisive trainings, the plan would inject Critical Race Theory (CRT) into every corner of campus.”

The governor also restated his stance that the plan violates the state’s Constitution, saying that “Article I-30 expressly forbids racial discrimination in public education,” and saying “UNL is also presenting its plan as non-political, however, the plan fails its own test of diversity by presenting only one view of race relations in America.”

Ricketts defended the university, saying “the accusation that UNL is institutionally racist is false and outrageous. It’s the product of the sloganeering of political activists — not thoughtful academics.”

The governor took issue with Green’s inclusion of Ibram Kendi and the New York Times’ 1619 Project in the curriculum, “while excluding the scholarly work of conservative Black intellectuals like Glenn Loury, Shelby Steele, and Robert Woodson who strongly disagree with CRT.”

Ricketts also noted that state “data shows students from higher-income families are more likely to go to college than their peers from low-income families. Additionally, males from low-income white households in Nebraska are less likely to attend college than males from low-income Asian, Black, or Hispanic households. There are a variety of factors that influence educational outcomes, and it’s important to look closely at the data to understand the full story.”

According to the governor, “UNL’s plan is also based on the flawed assumption that differences in outcomes among racial groups are the result of systemic racism and how people are treated based on skin color. The data, however, doesn’t support this conclusion.”

Ricketts said the university’s plan makes the claim that racism is “often structural and embedded into systems” without providing any examples in support of the claim beyond “different outcomes for different groups.” The governor says the nearly identical graduation rates of white and Asian students at UNL refute that. “In fact, Asian students in Nebraska (on average) display the highest measure of college degree readiness of any racial group,” he said in his Tuesday statement.

The governor also doubled down on calling the university’s plans Marxist and Communist, calling it a “misguided focus on achieving equity of outcomes, rather than equality of opportunities.” He also restated his opinion that Green’s plan also betrayed the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “who dedicated his life to the dream of Americans judging one another according to the content of their character and not skin color.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.