Record setting temperatures and sunny Wednesday and Thursday on tap for the region

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Wednesday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to the upper 30s with clear to mostly clear conditions, Winds were around 5 to 10 mph. The dew points were in the single digits to the upper 20s, making the air mass feel dry.

Cold to cool temperatures for the region Wednesday morning
During the day Wednesday, temperatures will be significiantly warmer than they were on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most if not all areas will be reaching record territory Wednesday. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue on Wednesday with winds around 5 to 15 mph. No precipitaion is expected Wednesday.

Warm and likely record setting day on the Wednesday
The reason why that these temperatures are going to be so warm Wednesday is because of a strong area of high pressure will continue to move eastward, allowing for warm air to filter into the area. During Wednesday night, temperatures will be dropping in the mid 30s to low 40s with clear to mostly clear skies. Areas with more clearing could drop lower than expected. Winds will be calm to around 5 mph.

High pressure that is responsible for the warm air to filter into the area Wednesday into...
Cool lows for the area Wednesday night
During the day on Thursday, temperatures will continue to climb with highs exceeding record levels, likely breaking many records for the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be around 5 to 15 mph. No precipitation is expected for the region.

Unusually warm and record breaking conditions for the day on Thursday
During the late part of the week into the weekend, temperatures will drop closer to average for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s with sunny to partly cloudy condtions due to cold front moving into the area. During the early part of next week, conditions will turn cold with highs in he low 40s with overcast conditions.

