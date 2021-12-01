Advertisement

Tips for staying safe during severe winter weather

(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The back half of fall has been kind to Central Nebraska. After snowing on Halloween, there has been little to worry about besides an occasional chilly day. Despite the first day of December hitting the 70s, local officials are saying now is the time to take action and prepare for winter weather.

Deputy Director of Region 51 Emergency Management Joanna Le Moine said that making a kit and leaving it in your car in the event of an emergency is crucial. Items she recommends includes water, nonperishable food items and road flares.

Le Moine adds that having a plan and sharing it with others is just as important when traveling to see loved ones during a busy holiday travel season.

“You never know when something is going to happen. What we always say is ‘hope for the best and plan for the worst.’ So if you’ve got that plan, you know that you’ve got it covered. Hopefully nothing will ever happen. Keep in mind that when you’re traveling, make sure somebody knows that you’re going somewhere, when you’re leaving, when you should be there, and what route you’re taking. That way if you don’t make it, they have that idea and will be easier to find you.”

Joanna Le Moine, Region 51. Dep. Director

