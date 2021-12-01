Advertisement

Tom Osborne encourages all Nebraskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hospitals have turned to a widely respected man to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Former Congressman and Husker Coach Tom Osborne is the face of a new vaccine promotional video, produced by UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.

As highlighted in the message, unvaccinated patients in Nebraska hospitals now outnumber vaccinated patients by a ratio of 11:1. Nebraska hospitals, from Scottsbluff to Omaha, are near or at capacity and COVID-19 continues to stress health care systems statewide.

“Getting the vaccine is the right thing to do for all Nebraskans,” Osborne says in the video.

Visit vaccinate.ne.gov to schedule an appointment in your local area.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Jury awards $26M in malpractice lawsuit, a Nebraska record
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
Flight restrictions related to omicron variant start Monday