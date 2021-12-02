Advertisement

Consumer Affairs Response Team launched by Nebraska AG

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - In order to better protect Nebraskans from frauds, scams and unfair and deceptive business practices, Attorney General Doug Peterson has launched the Consumer Affairs Response Team (CART).

CART was created to address the growing need for an improved dispute resolution process between consumers and businesses. The need became especially apparent over the past year and a half as the COVID pandemic contributed to a 65 percent increase in identity theft reports and a 27 percent rise in fraud and other reported consumer scams, according to the FTC.

CART assists Nebraskans in addressing complaints and identifying scams by providing personal, one-on-one support covering a broad range of consumer issues, including scams, fraud and identity theft education and dispute resolution. Consumers can engage with the team directly online at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or by calling the Attorney General’s office at (402) 471-2682 (toll-free: 800-727-6432). Complaint forms are also available by mail.

Anyone can file a complaint. CART asks consumers to have first made a good faith effort to resolve their issue directly with the business. CART reviews all complaints to determine if it falls within its authority and, where appropriate, engages in the dispute resolution process by facilitating communication between the consumer and the business. The dispute resolution process is voluntary and requires the cooperation of both parties. Consumers must acknowledge that the Attorney General’s Office is not their private attorney as, by law, it does not represent individual consumers.

CART also assists consumers interested in taking precautionary measures against future scams by distributing Consumer Protection Kits. The kits include information on common frauds and scams, reducing unwanted calls, and a thorough guide to detecting, deterring, and defending against identity theft. The kits are available by request online or by calling the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cervantes will be on probation for 42 months.
Grand Island man gets probation for burning wife
Carranza-Contreras is going to prison for assaulting a pregnant woman.
Grand Island woman gets prison for assaulting pregnant teen
Jury awards $26M in malpractice lawsuit, a Nebraska record
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response to the controversy between Gov. Pete...
Omaha NAACP responds to Ricketts, UNL curriculum controversy

Latest News

Nebraska DMV scam text
Nebraska DMV alerts customers to potential scams
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Cold front to sweep through the area Thursday night into Friday
Record warmth with sunny skies for the day on Thursday, cooler and mostly sunny day for Friday