Nebraska 511 helping travelers this winter with new features

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska 511 website and mobile app is a resource used to monitor the weather and road conditions when planning to travel. All updates are put onto the map as they happen.

The site and app give information such as how clear the roads are, traffic issues, active construction as well as a look at cameras across the state to see how the roads are looking. The website has a few more features than the app, such as links to neighboring states’ 511 websites to assist in travel efforts and real time looks from snowplows when they are cleaning up after a winter storm.

Nebraska Department of Roads District Engineer Gary Thayer believes that using the resources available to improve travel safety is a must, especially during an upcoming holiday travel season.

“Our 511 Nebraska website is real time information based off of weather and road conditions. It really helps the travelers stay informed of what their expectancy is for travel. It absolutely is an asset. Because people can help judge their travel plans. There are times that travel is not recommended. A lot of people are very judgemental about those type of events and they can see for themselves what the weather conditions are and what is going on. Anything we can do to improve safety of our state highway system is a goal for us. The 511 system is just part of helping people judge real time travel plans and we want to keep people as safe as we possibly can and to keep transportation flowing.”

The Nebraska 511 app has new features including integrated weather, dedicated information to commercial carriers, overhead digital signs and their messages, updated icons, and an improved user interface.

The Nebraska 511 app has over 100,000 downloads since launching in 2014. From November of 2020 to October 2021, the 511 system was utilized by 1.5 million users.

Click here to see the current conditions on the Nebraska 511 website.

