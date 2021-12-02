Record warmth with sunny skies for the day on Thursday, cooler and mostly sunny day for Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -During the morning on Thursday, temperatures ranged between the mid 30s all the way to the low 50s with clear to mostly clear skies. The wind speeds across the area were around 5 to 15 mph, with dew points in the mid 20s to the low 30s in some spots.

A wide range of temperatures across the region Thursday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, temperatures will exceed record levels with highs in the mid to upper 70s with sunny to mostly sunny skies with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph. The reason why the area is seeing these abnormally warm conditions is because of a strong area of high pressure that is currently starting to move eastward from the area, bringing in the warmer conditions across the region. This high is to continue to move eastward over the next 6 to 12 hours.

Record warmth for the area Thursday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Thursday evening into Friday morning, a new cold front will be pushing through the area, allowing for temperatures to get closer to what is expected this time of year, but still expected to be above average. Lows for Thursday night will be mid 30s to low 40s with clear to mostly clear skies and sunny to mostly sunny conditions will be the main weather factor Friday due to the speed of the cold front, thus eliminating any preciptation chances across the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the day on Friday with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph.

Cold front to sweep through the area Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will be on the downtrend Friday due to the passage of a cold front (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures will moderate some in some places and cool down in others on Saturday with highs in the low 50s to upper 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, but once we get into the day on Sunday, temperatures will drop for the whole area with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. No rainfall is anticipated for the weekend.

