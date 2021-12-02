Advertisement

Season Recap: North Platte Volleyball

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s 2021 volleyball season was coming of a successful year that saw 21 wins and a trip to state. Turning the calendar however did not see the same results.

The Lady Bulldogs finished 7-31, cutting their victories to a third from the year before. That being said, third year head coach Clancy Hammond felt as though this year had a theme. On that may benefit the program moving forward.

“This year was definitely a learning experience for all of our kids. We had some kids bring some experience with them from last year when we went to state. We had a lot of newcomers and new faces on the court. We had a lot of definite chemistry building that we needed to do and just getting able to play as a team.”

Clancy Hammond, 3rd Year Head Coach

That mentality spread throughout the roster, as many players feel the exact same way as their coach.

“It was definitely a lot of learning. We went through a lot of obstacles and stuff like that. It was like learning and the persuing. Being brave enough just to keep going.”

Sedina Hayes, Senior Setter

“This season, like with this team, was really fun honestly. It was just an experience learning with this team and working. Although it may not have come out in our favor every game, we had a lot of fun doing what we did.”

Kylee Tilford, Junior Hitter

“The season was definitely a ride. It was a roller coaster. We had our ups and downs. It was a lot of fun to be able to be able to go out there and play with new people and just learn and build chemistry with my friends.”

Brooklyn Ayers, Junior Setter

The Bulldogs will graduate five seniors this Spring. The North Platte faithful are certainly hoping that the drop off in wins can be reversed just as quickly.

