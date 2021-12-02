Season Recap: St. Pat’s Volleyball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lady Irish finished this season 17-13, a jump from their 14 wins the year before. Their hard work and effort was enough to earn bronze at the SPVA conference tournament in October.

Head Coach Maddy Krebs is in just her second year of leading the program, feeling as though their record is a bit misleading due to the competition on the St. Pat’s schedule.

“I thought we had a good season. We played an extremely tough schedule. Our girls were really competitive against teams that are Class C1 and Class B. For being D1, I thought our girls competed really well. They mean a lot. These seniors have had three different coaches. I’m their third one in high school. Being able to come in this year and have a second year with them, have them become a little more familiar with my coaching style and me get more familiar with them. They stepped up as leaders this year. That junior class really stepped up as well. I’m excited to have another year with them.”

The players left it all on the floor this year. Despite the highs and lows every team faces during the course of a long season, they worked to get better every day under the guidance of their relatively new coach.

“Probably just how we ended the season. I think every time we stepped out on the court, we really put a lot of effort into it and I think that shows more than any record or any loss that we had. Just that every time we stepped out on the court, we put in a lot of effort in there and that was really imporntant.”

“I think it was a lor of team chemistry. I think we had to push through some obstacles together and overall I feel we played together as a team because we stayed together. The season was really fun. It was full of ups and downs. I think we came together as a team and overall improved.”

The Irish had six seniors on their team this year, equal to the number of players on the floor at a time. A lot of playing time will be up for grabs moving forward for Siegel and the other underclassmen.

