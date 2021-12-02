Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cervantes will be on probation for 42 months.
Grand Island man gets probation for burning wife
Jury awards $26M in malpractice lawsuit, a Nebraska record
Carranza-Contreras is going to prison for assaulting a pregnant woman.
Grand Island woman gets prison for assaulting pregnant teen
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response to the controversy between Gov. Pete...
Omaha NAACP responds to Ricketts, UNL curriculum controversy

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract