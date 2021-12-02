Advertisement

Volunteers prep the grounds for Christmas Village

Preparations are underway for the annual Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical...
Preparations are underway for the annual Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Preparations for the annual Christmas Village are underway.

This year, 42 businesses are helping decorate the grounds of the Lincoln County Historical Museum. The public will have the chance to drive through seven acres of beautifully placed Christmas displays.

There will also be free popcorn and Christmas songs to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Last year’s event drew a record of 14,000 people, including people from 45 out of the Nebraska’s 93 counties.

“I think that people that are coming to North Platte for Christmas come out here,” said museum director and curator Jim Griffin. “It’s also become a family tradition for a lot of people, but it also has to be people traveling along the interstate as well because we have people that come as far away as Alaska.”

The festivities begin Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. It will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 9 p.m. There is no fee to participate, but donations are welcome.

