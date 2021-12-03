Cool and sunny to mostly sunny conditions for the region Friday and Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning on Friday, temperatures across the region was a big range between the low 30s to the low 50s to clear to partly cloudy conditions. The winds speeds were between 5 to 20 mph, with gusts in the extreme eastern regions of the area including North Platte and Broken Bow at 30 to 35 mph at times.

Cold to cool temperatures with clear to partly cloudy conditions (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday, temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Winds will die down slightly to 5 to 15 mph. Some areas could see higher temperatures due to more sunshine in some spots.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s (Andre Brooks)

During the evening Friday, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s to low 30s with clear to mostly clear conditions with winds dying down below 10 mph. Little to no precipitation is excepted Friday night.

Cold night ahead for the whole region Friday night (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Saturday, temperatures will have a wide range due to the position of the high pressure system that will be over us Friday. The high pressure will be moving southeastward, allowing eastern portions of the region to remain cool in he low to mid 50s, the western regions will see temperatures in the low to upper 60s. The main theme here is that the conditions will remain dry and sunny.

A dividing temperature line with 50s in the east and 60s in the west (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Sunday, the conditions become mostly cloudy to cloudy wih temperatures dropping dramatically to the low to mid 40s. These conditions will continue on Monday and Tuesday due to another strong cold front moving through. Some western portions of the regions including Scottsbluff,Sidney and Kimball may have a very slight chance of rain and snow. This potential will be closely monitored over the weekend. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

New cold front to sweep through the area late this weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.