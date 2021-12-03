Global Gaming Nebraska releases Regional Market Analysis results for proposed racetrack and casinos in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Global Gaming Nebraska, LLC (GGN), Thursday released a regional economic market analysis showing exciting results for its proposed racetrack and casino projects in North Platte and Gering, Nebraska. According to the study, the project would generate $115 million in taxable revenue to the county and state over a 10-year time frame.

Officials with GGN presented findings from the study last week in Gering, NE, and Thursday in North Platte, the locations where the company intends to build racetrack-casino projects if granted licenses by the state.

Additional highlights from the market study include the following economic impacts:

North Platte – 10-year Impact

· $84M to the Nebraska Property Tax Credit Cash Fund

· $15M to the City of North Platte

· $15M to Lincoln County

· $6M to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission and General Fund

· 180+ jobs

Gering – 10-Year Impact

· $84M to the Nebraska Property Tax Credit Cash Fund

· $15M to the City of Gering

· $15M to Scotts Bluff County

· $6M to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission and General Fund

· 180+ jobs

“The findings of this study verify our belief that western Nebraska is an untapped market for this type of entertainment facility. A project of this scope and magnitude will solidify the cities of North Platte and Gering as tourism destinations and draw visitors from a 120-mile radius that includes parts of Wyoming, Colorado, and Kansas,” said Sean Boyd, President of Global Gaming Nebraska. “We believe these projects will be a truly catalytic endeavor and this study confirms that, if approved for license, the investment we will make in these communities will have a positive impact on the western part of the state for decades to come,” said Boyd.

GGN is proposing to build a racetrack and distinctive gaming facility in Gering located on a 104-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Heartland Expressway between the highway and Five Rocks/Kimball Avenue on the west, and north of Roubidoux Road/County Road R. A second and similar facility would be built in North Platte located on 78 acres on East Walker Road, between Interstate 80 exits 177 and 179.

At each location, Global’s proposal includes building a track that offers multi-day Quarter Horse racing, a simulcast area with a separate entrance to an indoor track viewing area, a 30,000 square-foot gaming facility with electronic and table games, sportsbook, restaurant, bar, and gift shop. The track and casino design will include external features that pay homage to the local topography, history and culture of each community.

GGN is a commercial business entity of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma which has a successful track record of building, operating and managing 26 casinos with more than 22,000 electronic games, 2 horse racetracks featuring quarter horse and thoroughbred racing, 5 hotel properties, 30+ restaurants, 9 convenience stores, and two 18-hole golf courses. Additionally, the Chickasaw Nation has a history of forging long-lasting partnerships in the communities and regions in which is conducts business.

“As we work to advance our proposals through proper local and state channels, we look forward to a healthy dialogue with community leaders, elected officials, as well as all interested citizens in western Nebraska,” said Boyd. “We are very familiar with both the benefits and the potential concerns related to the gaming industry. We have worked hard, not just in Oklahoma but in Texas and other states, to be good listeners and ultimately long-term partners with many communities. We look forward to doing the same in Nebraska.”

