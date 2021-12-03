Advertisement

Hi-Line Invitational results

hi line
hi line(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Five area schools were some of a baker’s dozen to go toe-to-toe in the Hi-Line Invitational in Elwood on Friday afternoon.

Perkins County, Chase County, Maxwell, Sutherland and Medicine Valley competed in the early season contest, hoping to find a good measuring stick of how their athletes are doing.

Among the matches, Chase County’s Tyler O’Neil got the better of Maxwell’s Braxton Williams. Both are sophomores. One Longhorn would fall however in the opening round. Freshman George Colton lost to Plainsman sophomore Mason Toner. The Wildcats would get a big win. Sophomore Jacob Leighton would be victorious against Medicine Valley junior Bradyn Gray. Just one match later, Bradyn’s twin brother Harley took to the mat and unfortunately also lost to Sutherland junior Jace Smith.

Click here for full results of the event.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online Scams
Scammers continue to target Nebraska online shoppers
Adrian Martinez
Martinez enters transfer portal
Gov Ricketts: “No lockdowns or mandates” following news of Omicron in Nebraska
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States...
Owlet stops selling Sleep Sock after receiving warning from the FDA

Latest News

North Platte vs. Millard West
North Platte defeats Millard West in overtime in season opener
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph to join Nebraska Football coaching staff
North Platte vs. Millard West
North Platte defeats Millard West on a buzzer beater
North Platte vs Millard West
North Platte vs. Millard West (boys)