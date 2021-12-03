Hi-Line Invitational results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Five area schools were some of a baker’s dozen to go toe-to-toe in the Hi-Line Invitational in Elwood on Friday afternoon.

Perkins County, Chase County, Maxwell, Sutherland and Medicine Valley competed in the early season contest, hoping to find a good measuring stick of how their athletes are doing.

Among the matches, Chase County’s Tyler O’Neil got the better of Maxwell’s Braxton Williams. Both are sophomores. One Longhorn would fall however in the opening round. Freshman George Colton lost to Plainsman sophomore Mason Toner. The Wildcats would get a big win. Sophomore Jacob Leighton would be victorious against Medicine Valley junior Bradyn Gray. Just one match later, Bradyn’s twin brother Harley took to the mat and unfortunately also lost to Sutherland junior Jace Smith.

Click here for full results of the event.

