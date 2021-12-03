Advertisement

North Platte defeats Millard West on a buzzer beater

North Platte Girl’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To open the season the North Platte Girl’s Basketball Team faced off against the Millard West Wildcats at home.

In the first period Macie Freeze will pass to Kylie Harvey in the corner and she’ll try for the three pointer and get it. The Dawgs will increase their lead to 13-3.

Next it’s Sedina Hayes who will pass to Clancy Brown outside the paint and Brown will drain another three in the first half for the dawgs.

Now to the end of the first half, Freeze will steal the ball and drive down the court. She will go for the layup and it’ll be blocked by Millard West, but Brown will get the ball and the basket putting two more on the board for the Dawgs before half.

In the second half Brown will pass to Carly Purdy inside the paint and it’s good for two.

Carly Purdy will go on to make a buzzer beater to give the Dawgs the 41-40 win over Millard West. North Platte will start their season off 1-0.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Martinez
Martinez enters transfer portal
Online Scams
Scammers continue to target Nebraska online shoppers
Cervantes will be on probation for 42 months.
Grand Island man gets probation for burning wife
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
Carranza-Contreras is going to prison for assaulting a pregnant woman.
Grand Island woman gets prison for assaulting pregnant teen

Latest News

North Platte vs Millard West
North Platte vs. Millard West (boys)
ogallala volleyball
Season Recap: Ogallala Volleyball
paxton merna
Roundup: Anselmo-Merna, Mullen get sweeps
Season Recap: Ogallala Volleyball
Season Recap: Ogallala Volleyball