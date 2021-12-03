North Platte defeats Millard West in overtime in season opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Boy’s Basketball Team opened up their season at home against Millard West. To start things off in the first period River Johnston passes to Carter Kelley and he will knock down the three.

Later in the first Johnston with a pretty pass under the hoop to Kade Mohr and he’ll get two points for the Dawgs.

Next it’s Caleb Kinkaid with the pass to Kolten Tilford from the corner and he’ll drain another three for North Platte before half. Millard West will lead at half 34-29.

In the second half it’s Caleb Tonkinson with the pass to Mohr who will pass to Kinkaid and he takes it to the hoop. It’s now 44-43 Millard West.

Next Mohr will pass to Johnston outside the paint and he’ll make that three pointer look easy.

North Platte will win their season opener in exciting fashion in overtime 60-58. The Dawgs will be back in action on the 10th in Omaha against Skutt Catholic.

