Roundup: Anselmo-Merna, Mullen get sweeps

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was busy night of basketball in the area with several teams going toe-to-toe.

At North Platte Community College, a neutral site game pitted the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes and the Paxton Tigers. The girls game started pretty even. Anselmo-Merna tried to build a lead, but the Tigers would always tie it back up. Even at halftime, the score was 22-22. However, the Coyotes would howl out of the locker room and win 52-34. The boys game was close all the way to the end, with Anselmo-Merna winning again 31-29.

In Sutherland, the Sailors hosted Mullen. The girls game was even lower scoring, but the Lady Broncos would win 29-25 behind Shelby Welsh’s 13 second half points. The boys game was all Mullen. Trevor Kuncl led the way with 22 points as the Broncos win the second game as well 54-29.

Next games:

Anselmo-Merna hosts Arcadia/Loup City on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday at 5 p.m.

Mullen travels to Bridgeport on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Sutherland travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday at 2 p.m.

