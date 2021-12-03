Advertisement

Season Recap: Ogallala Volleyball

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians volleyball team had their best season since 2016, finishing with a 25-11 record. That was punctuated with an eight-game winning streak.

The schedule was a bit rough during a solid year for high school volleyball in central Nebraska, and head coach Shelly Byrn was proud of her team’s accomplishments and is looking forward to her talented underclassmen to grow even more.

“I think we had a really good season. We were in a very tough sub-district coming into the year. We played a lot of tough competition. We go over to Gothenburg to the Harvest Festival Tournament. We just see really good teams there. It was definitely a strong year for volleyball in the area. We had six seniors and four were starters. We had two kids that had accepted their roles on the team and they did a really nice job with that. Our cupboard is not bare. We’re coming back with some kids that got a lot of varsity experience and they have some big shoes to fill, but I think this group coming up will be able to do that.”

Shelly Byrn, 3rd Year Head Coach

As for those underclassmen, they bond they share was nothing short of magical. From being the best of friends to enjoying victory after victory, the girls are very happy with their performance both on and off the floor.

“I think we had a lot more chemistry. We’ve all been playing with each other since we were all really little so it was all kind of there. We knew how to work together. It was a very exciting season. I thought we had a lot of chemistry. We had a lot of seniors. Great senior leadership.”

Tayden Kirchner, Junior Setter

“I think our team really improved in celebration on every single point. Whether it was a missed serve from the other team, we all communicated really well. We also got our passing to improve a lot.”

Marlee Ervin, Sophomore Setter

“I think next year has a lot of potential. We’ve been playing since we were really little. So we’ll have a lot of chemistry together and I just think we’ll keep getting better.”

Eideann Tuttle, Sophomore Hitter

The Indians graduate six seniors. While a lot of experience will be lost, the hope is the growth of the sophomores and juniors will pay dividends in 2022.

