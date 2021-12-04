Advertisement

Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills Valley split wins in Stapleton

merna sand
merna sand(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A day after the Coyotes swept Paxton on the road, the same could not be said on Friday as they would settle for a 1-1 night at Sandhills Valley.

The road team was dominant in the girls’ game. They only allowed 13 points in the first half and gained the win 68-29. The Lady Mavs only scored two points in the fourth, both by way of free throws.

The Anselmo-Merna boys won on Thursday, despite scoring 31 points, but that would not blossom into a high-scoring victory as the Maverick boys avenge their friends in the second game of the doubleheader 74-58.

Next games:

Sandhills Valley @ Franklin Saturday at 4 p.m.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Arcadia/Loup City Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online Scams
Scammers continue to target Nebraska online shoppers
Adrian Martinez
Martinez enters transfer portal
Gov Ricketts: “No lockdowns or mandates” following news of Omicron in Nebraska
Broken Bow man killed when his car hit a pickup parked on the road.
Broken Bow man killed in car crash
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

hi line
Hi-Line Invitational results
North Platte vs. Millard West
North Platte defeats Millard West in overtime in season opener
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph to join Nebraska Football coaching staff
North Platte vs. Millard West
North Platte defeats Millard West on a buzzer beater