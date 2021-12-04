Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills Valley split wins in Stapleton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A day after the Coyotes swept Paxton on the road, the same could not be said on Friday as they would settle for a 1-1 night at Sandhills Valley.

The road team was dominant in the girls’ game. They only allowed 13 points in the first half and gained the win 68-29. The Lady Mavs only scored two points in the fourth, both by way of free throws.

The Anselmo-Merna boys won on Thursday, despite scoring 31 points, but that would not blossom into a high-scoring victory as the Maverick boys avenge their friends in the second game of the doubleheader 74-58.

Next games:

Sandhills Valley @ Franklin Saturday at 4 p.m.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Arcadia/Loup City Tuesday at 6 p.m.

