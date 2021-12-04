Advertisement

Art exhibit captures holiday spirit

Whimsical Winter
The Prairie Art Center is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This month, the Prairie Art Center’s newest gallery will showcase the spirit of the holidays. The theme is “Whimsical Winter.” Artists from North Platte and around the state created various sculptures, paintings, tree displays, holiday setups, and more for this holiday-themed exhibit. One of the entries is from the Buffalo Early Learning Center.

“It’s a fun display and interesting to see what other people view as a Whimsical Winter,” said Event Coordinator Brandy Jamerman. “For one artist, the theme can mean something bright and colorful. For a different artist, it could mean the opposite.”

The Prairie Arts Center hosts open shows and classes to promote art in the community.

“It gives people an opportunity to see that art is not just painting it is a wide variety of things,” said Jamerman.

In addition to the gallery, there are giveaways for kids to participate in. There are two trees in the Whimsical Winter gallery that have corresponding stuff animals for children to enter their names for a chance to win. There is also a peoples’ choice award that attendees can vote on.

The Eagles Community “Glitch” will be at the Prairie Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids will be able to take photos during that time.

