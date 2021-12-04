Advertisement

Bronco Invite 2021 results

mullen invite
mullen invite(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mullen hosted the Bronco Invite Saturday, with a whopping nine area schools competing in both boys and girls matches.

On top of the hosting team, Anselmo-Merna, St. Pat’s, Hershey, Brady, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, Paxton and South Loup fans flocked to Mullen High School to cheer on their favorite clubs in a massive early season event.

Click here for full results of the event.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken Bow man killed when his car hit a pickup parked on the road.
Broken Bow man killed in car crash
Online Scams
Scammers continue to target Nebraska online shoppers
Six Omicron variant cases confirmed in Nebraska
Omicron Variant rears ugly head in Nebraska
Gov Ricketts: “No lockdowns or mandates” following news of Omicron in Nebraska
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19

Latest News

The Brady eagles faced the Eagles of Garden County at home on December 3.
Friday Night Basketball: Brady Eagles
Friday Night Sports Hero: Garrett Brannan
Friday Night Sports Hero: Garrett Brannan
North Platte vs. Gering Wrestling
North Platte opens up Wrestling Season with a win over Gering on The Bricks
merna sand
Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills Valley split wins in Stapleton