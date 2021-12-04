Bronco Invite 2021 results
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mullen hosted the Bronco Invite Saturday, with a whopping nine area schools competing in both boys and girls matches.
On top of the hosting team, Anselmo-Merna, St. Pat’s, Hershey, Brady, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, Paxton and South Loup fans flocked to Mullen High School to cheer on their favorite clubs in a massive early season event.
Click here for full results of the event.
