Chilly and breezy Saturday night with a colder and cloudier Sunday and Monday ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -During the afternoon Saturday, the conditions were sunny to partly cloudy with breezy conditions. The wind speeds were 10 to 25 mph, especially in the eastern regions, with gusts between 25 to 35 mph. Temperatures around the area were at a wide range in the upper 30s to low 60s The dew points were around the upper 20s to low 30s,making the atmosphere feel dry.

Temperatures were a mixed bad during the day on Saturday (Andre Brooks)

The reasoning why the temperatures are all over the place and the winds have increased is because of the area of high pressure hat has been over us the past couple of days has moved south and east, bringing in a slight warm up for the western regions, but however allowing for the eastern regions. Thw winds are forecasted to increase for northwestern areas of our viewing area to near 25 to 35 mph, with gusts upwards to 55 mph, thus having those areas including Dawes, Box Butte, Kimball, Banner, North and South Sioux under a High WInd Watch which goes into effect 5 a.m. MST Sunday until 5 p.m. MST Sunday. This High Wind Watch will likely need to be upgraded to a High Wind Warning later Saturday evening.

Breezy conditions across the region with winds being between 10 to 25 mph. (Andre Brooks)

During the night on Saturday into the day on Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid 30s to upper 30s with increased cloud cover. Winds will continue to increase as well, and the reasoning behind this and temperatures is because of the approach of a cold front. This cold front will be moving through the area at a moderate speed, and drop temperatures throughout the day on Sunday, espcially in the western regions.

Cool night ahead for the region with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s (Andre Brooks)

The clouds will continue throughout the day Sunday, with temperatures during the afternoon being in the mid 30s to mid 40s due to the passage of the cold front. Winds will continue to be around 15 to 25 mph in the eastern regions and 25 to 40 mph in the western regions. Lows will be in the mid to upper 10s Sunday night with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Colder and cloudy day on the day Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, temperatures will be significiantly colder with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s and the reason why behind this is because of a strong area of high pressure. This high pressure will be moving south and east, keeping temperatures cold. This will also keep the cloud cover around the area due to the northeast wind, allowing for the moisture to be in the area. Winds will go do to around 5 to 15 mph.

Cold and cloudy day for the region Monday with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s (Andre Brooks)

High pressure building into the area Monday morning (Andre Brooks)

