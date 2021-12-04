Advertisement

Friday Night Basketball: Brady Eagles

By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRADY, Neb. (KNOP) -Over in Brady, it was eagles versus eagles. The Brady eagles faced the Eagles of Garden County at home on December 3. Brady’s lady eagles hope they would get a wing up on their competition, but the eagles of Garden County blow the Brady Eagles out of their own nest.

The Lady Eagles showed the eagles of Garden County strong defense, but some of their players were too quick for Brady. One rebound by Elsie Golter is stolen by McKenna Krueger and it’s nothing but net. Later in the game, Sierra Carr is caught plotting her next move. Before she can make a break or pass the ball, Kamry Kramer steals the ball and takes it to the hole.

The Garden County Eagles top the Brady Lady Eagles, 52 – 31.

The Brady boys’ basketball team started their game with strong recoveries but no points. But things got much better for the eagles. A quick hand-off through the court eventually makes it to Blake Lusk who sends it to the net.

Their teamwork does not go without reward as the Brady eagles win 50 to 39.

