Friday Night Sports Hero: Garrett Brannan

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features the only Senior on the 2021-2022 Hershey Boy’s Basketball Team. Garrett Brannan is hoping to lead the Hershey Basketball Team to another district finals game. Garrett says being the only Senior on this year’s team is a little daunting but he is up for the challenge.

“I’m just trying to make everybody just feel like they have as much court experience as me. Trying to just make them feel like they’re not underclassmen, helping them out and just not worrying about it too much,” says Brannan.

Garrett says as daunting of a task as it might be to be leading the Panthers this year, he did learn a lot from other Seniors during his time on the Hershey Basketball Team.

“Not panic in tight situations, keep your head up, don’t pout, just don’t get scared, keep your head in the game. Just pretty much everything you need from those seven Seniors last year is helping us out a lot all of us,” explains Brannan.

Teammate Cooper Hill says that Garrett is a great leader of the team and that he’s always pushing players to get better by how hard he works at practice.

“During practice he’s always full speed, he doesn’t ever take a break. If we make mistakes he’s not hard on us he’s a very encouraging person as a teammates,” Hill says.

Head Coach of the Panthers Dustin Jorgenson says that his expectations are high for Brannan this season. Jorgenson hopes that Garrett’s leadership skills will help to continue to cultivate a winning culture within the Hershey Basketball Program.

“You know expectations are high with one Senior you expect a lot of leadership and positive influence on the younger kids ya know. There’s a lot of weight on his shoulders being the only Senior and doing things the right way and keeping a positive attitude. Basketball’s a long season, so he’s gotta be in for the long haul,” Jorgenson explains.

Jorgenson says while Garrett might now be a very vocal leader he does lead heavily by example.

“He’s a pretty quiet kid so vocally if he does say something they probably better listen. He works hard ya know he’s a good kid,” explains Jorgenson.

Garrett’s teammate Cooper Hill says Garrett is a great teammate and is always encouraging everyone on the team to go 100%.

